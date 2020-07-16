Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 88.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,542,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,331,000 after buying an additional 188,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,193,000 after buying an additional 130,950 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after buying an additional 1,241,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,835,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,543,000 after buying an additional 655,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

