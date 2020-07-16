Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $169.56 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.31.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several research firms have commented on DE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.87.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

