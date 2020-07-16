Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) SVP Thomas Garcia Sells 500 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) SVP Thomas Garcia sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.86, for a total transaction of $97,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,288.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $199,000.00.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $198.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

