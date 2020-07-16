David W. Gibbs Sells 2,251 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE YUM opened at $88.18 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $119.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,101,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,720,000 after buying an additional 465,201 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

