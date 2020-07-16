David J. Schlanger Sells 20,000 Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $518,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,564,259.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 225.18. Progyny Inc has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

