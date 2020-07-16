David C. Duffy Sells 1,667 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $45,659.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David C. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $44,208.84.

On Wednesday, April 15th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $34,790.29.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.25 million, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.80. Quanterix Corp has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $33.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 70.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,337,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,614,000 after buying an additional 211,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,987,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth $9,693,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 274,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 38,357 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

