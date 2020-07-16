David A. Beitel Sells 9,150 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $560,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 74,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Zillow Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

