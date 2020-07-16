Darrell W. Crate Sells 5,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $113,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,300.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DEA opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.42. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

