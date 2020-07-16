Dana L. Evan Sells 4,758 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,758 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.71, for a total transaction of $574,338.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,326.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $117.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.40. Proofpoint Inc has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 35.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

