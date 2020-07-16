Dai (DAI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.64 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00010896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, OasisDEX, AirSwap and Gate.io. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $198.06 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.65 or 0.01958008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00088916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00192033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000988 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000205 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 90.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 197,552,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,014,870 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, DDEX, Kyber Network, OasisDEX, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bibox, YoBit and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.