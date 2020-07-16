DAD Chain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $851,736.00 (DAD)

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One DAD Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on exchanges. DAD Chain has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045901 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.17 or 0.04976774 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017818 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033343 BTC.

DAD Chain (DAD) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain . DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one . The official message board for DAD Chain is medium.com/@dad_chain

DAD Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

