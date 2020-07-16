DA Davidson Weighs in on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2020 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $99.73 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average of $108.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $299.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,863,000 after buying an additional 1,029,205 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

