Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Piper Sandler

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CYTK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 29,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $594,580.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $42,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,541. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $126,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $155,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

