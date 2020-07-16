Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given New $38.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.44. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $159,984.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $53,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $186,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,378 shares of company stock worth $2,980,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 7.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

