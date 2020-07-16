Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

CYTK stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 29,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $594,580.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 9,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $159,984.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $53,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,378 shares of company stock worth $2,980,541. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 673,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 1,524.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 208,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 195,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

