Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith Sells 6,667 Shares

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith sold 6,667 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $186,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at $186,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 336.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

