CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Receives Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CytoDyn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytoDyn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get CytoDyn alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CYDY opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of -0.59. CytoDyn has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.