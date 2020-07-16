Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.31

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.311 per share on Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Cummins has increased its dividend by an average of 1,575.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Cummins has a payout ratio of 68.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cummins to earn $10.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $178.32 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Piper Sandler downgraded Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

