Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.31

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.311 per share on Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.
Cummins has increased its dividend by an average of 1,575.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Cummins has a payout ratio of 68.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cummins to earn $10.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.
Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $178.32 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Piper Sandler downgraded Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.13.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
