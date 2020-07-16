CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CUBXF opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. CubicFarm Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, herbs, and microgreens for retail stores, restaurants, institutions, and markets. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Langley, Canada.

