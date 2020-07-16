Crown (NYSE:CCK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a report released on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

CCK has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.17.

CCK stock opened at $68.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. Crown has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Crown by 125.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 50.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

