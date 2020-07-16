Crown Mining (CVE:CWM) Stock Price Down 44.4%

Crown Mining Corp (CVE:CWM) fell 44.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 532,050 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 475% from the average session volume of 92,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 million and a PE ratio of -7.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

Crown Mining Company Profile (CVE:CWM)

Crown Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, nickel, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Moonlight-Superior copper project located in the Plumas County, California.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.