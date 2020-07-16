CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $169.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

