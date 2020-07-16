Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $216.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.01 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Trunfio purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark purchased 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,052.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 512,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,108.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 77,528 shares of company stock worth $434,886. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

