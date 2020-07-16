Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,100 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 4,500 ($55.38) to GBX 5,100 ($62.76) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,300 ($52.92) to GBX 5,300 ($65.22) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,025 ($49.53) to GBX 4,250 ($52.30) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,900 ($47.99) to GBX 4,100 ($50.46) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Croda International to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($51.69) to GBX 4,650 ($57.22) in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,863.46 ($59.85).

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 5,480 ($67.44) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,197.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,895.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 48.62 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,332 ($65.62).

In related news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,020 ($61.78), for a total transaction of £342,966.40 ($422,060.55). Also, insider Steve Foots sold 27,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,013 ($61.69), for a total transaction of £1,365,691.59 ($1,680,644.34).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

