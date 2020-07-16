Critical Survey: Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) versus The Carlyle Group (NYSE:CG)

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) and The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and The Carlyle Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Carlyle Group 1 10 3 0 2.14

The Carlyle Group has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.58%. Given The Carlyle Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Carlyle Group is more favorable than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and The Carlyle Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group $507.22 million 1.24 -$24.28 million $1.17 10.80 The Carlyle Group $2.11 billion 4.71 $380.90 million $1.70 16.76

The Carlyle Group has higher revenue and earnings than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Carlyle Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Carlyle Group has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of The Carlyle Group shares are held by institutional investors. 60.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and The Carlyle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group -6.34% 115.16% 4.86% The Carlyle Group -13.26% 13.74% 2.99%

Dividends

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. The Carlyle Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group pays out 109.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Carlyle Group pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Carlyle Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

The Carlyle Group beats Och-Ziff Capital Management Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES. The firm invests across four segments which include Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Market Strategies, and Solutions. The firm typically invests in agribusiness, ecological sector, fintech, airports, parking, Plastics, Rubber, diversified natural resources, minerals, farming, aerospace, defense, automotive, consumer, retail, industrial, infrastructure, energy, power, healthcare, software, software enabled services, semiconductors, communications infrastructure, financial technology, utilities, gaming, systems and related supply chain, electronic systems, systems, oil and gas, processing facilities, power generation assets, technology, systems, real estate, financial services, transportation, business services, telecommunications, media, and logistics sectors. Within the industrial sector, the firm invests in manufacturing, building products, packaging, chemicals, metals and mining, forestry and paper products, and industrial consumables and services. In consumer and retail sectors, it invests in food and beverage, retail, restaurants, consumer products, domestic consumption, consumer services, personal care products, direct marketing, and education. Within aerospace, defense, business services, and government services sectors, it seeks to invest in defense electronics, manufacturing and services, government contracting and services, information technology, distribution companies. In telecommunication and media sectors, it invests in cable TV, directories, publishing, entertainment and content delivery services, wireless infrastructure/services, fixed line networks, satellite services, broadband and Internet, and infrastructure. Within real estate, the firm invests in office, hotel, industrial, retail, for sale residential, student housing, hospitality, multifamily residential, homebuilding and building products, and senior living sectors. The firm seeks to make investments in growing business including those with overleveraged balance sheets. The firm seeks to hold its investments for four to six years. In the healthcare sector, it invests in healthcare services, outsourcing services, companies running clinical trials for pharmaceutical companies, managed care, pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical related services, healthcare IT, medical, products, and devices. It seeks to invest in companies based in Sub-Saharan focusing on Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Botswana, Nigeria, Uganda, West Africa, North Africa and South Africa focusing on Tanzania and Zambia; Asia focusing on Pakistan, India, South East Asia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, and Japan; Australia; New Zealand; Europe focusing on France, Italy, Denmark, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Benelux , Sweden, Switzerland, Hungary, Poland, and Russia; Middle East focusing on Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and UAE; North America focusing on United States which further invest in Southeastern United States, Texas, Boston, San Francisco Bay Area and Pacific Northwest; Asia Pacific; Soviet Union, Central-Eastern Europe, and Israel; Nordic region; and South America focusing on Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Peru. The firm seeks to invest in food, financial, and healthcare industries in Western China. In the real estate sector, the firm seeks to invest in various locations across Europe focusing on France and Central Europe, United States, Asia focusing on China, and Latin America. It typically invests between $5 million and $50 million for venture investments and between $20 million and $1 billion for buyouts in companies with enterprise value of between $37.15 million and $1000 million and sales value of $10 million and $500 million. It seeks to invest in companies with market capitalization greater than $50 million. It prefers to take a majority stake. It typically holds its investments for three to five years. Within automotive and transportation sectors, the firm seeks to hold its investments in for four to six years. While investing in Japan, it does not invest in companies with more than 1,000 employees and prefers companies' worth between $100 million and $150 million. The firm originates, structures, and acts as lead equity investor in the transactions. The Carlyle Group L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia with additional offices in 20 countries across six continents (North America, South America, Asia, Australia, Europe, and Africa).

