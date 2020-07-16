Critical Survey: Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) versus AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Leisure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -31.59% -4.24% -1.71% Leisure Acquisition N/A 27.35% 0.48%

AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leisure Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Leisure Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Leisure Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Leisure Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.73 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -8.46 Leisure Acquisition N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A

Leisure Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgroFresh Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AgroFresh Solutions and Leisure Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 Leisure Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

AgroFresh Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 142.62%. Leisure Acquisition has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.28%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Leisure Acquisition.

Summary

Leisure Acquisition beats AgroFresh Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

