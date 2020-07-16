Critical Review: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) and MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) and MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and MacroGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.50% -60.13% MacroGenics -222.14% -62.43% -46.16%

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and MacroGenics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$140.73 million ($3.86) -5.59 MacroGenics $64.19 million 21.69 -$151.81 million ($3.16) -8.97

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MacroGenics. MacroGenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and MacroGenics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 1 0 5 0 2.67 MacroGenics 2 0 12 0 2.71

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $34.17, suggesting a potential upside of 58.33%. MacroGenics has a consensus price target of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.98%. Given Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than MacroGenics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of MacroGenics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of MacroGenics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MacroGenics has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MacroGenics beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders. It is also developing RM-853, an orally available ghrelin o-acyltransferase inhibitor that is in preclinical development for Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. The company is also developing Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that recognizes CD123 and CD3; MGA012, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, which inhibits programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1); MGD013, a monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoints PD-1 and lymphocyte-activation gene 3; MGD019, a monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoints PD-1 and cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4; and Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets B7-H3. In addition, the company is developing MGD009, a DART molecule that targets B7-H3 expressed on tumor cells and CD3; MGC018, an antibody drug conjugate, which targets solid tumors expressing B7-H3; and MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets virus-infected cells. It has strategic collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; and Zai Lab Limited. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

