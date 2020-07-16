Critical Review: IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) versus Benchmark Electronics (NASDAQ:BHE)

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) and Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IEC Electronics and Benchmark Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IEC Electronics $156.98 million 0.58 $4.75 million N/A N/A Benchmark Electronics $2.27 billion 0.32 $23.42 million N/A N/A

Benchmark Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than IEC Electronics.

Volatility and Risk

IEC Electronics has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Electronics has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of IEC Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Benchmark Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of IEC Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Benchmark Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IEC Electronics and Benchmark Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IEC Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Benchmark Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

IEC Electronics currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.36%. Benchmark Electronics has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.27%. Given Benchmark Electronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Benchmark Electronics is more favorable than IEC Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares IEC Electronics and Benchmark Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IEC Electronics 3.30% 20.36% 5.85% Benchmark Electronics 0.62% 4.50% 2.56%

Summary

IEC Electronics beats Benchmark Electronics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing. The company manufactures a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products. It serves medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of manufacturer's representatives. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services. It also provides electronics manufacturing and testing services, such as printed circuit board assembly and test solutions, assembly of subsystems, circuitry and functionality testing of printed assemblies, environmental and stress testing, and component reliability testing; component engineering services; manufacturing defect analysis, in-circuit testing, functional testing, flexible test solutions, environmental stress tests of assemblies of boards or systems; and failure analysis. In addition, the company offers precision machining and electromechanical assembly services; and subsystem and system integration services, including assembly, configuration, and testing services for various industries. Further, it provides value-added support systems; supply chain management solutions; direct order fulfillment; and aftermarket non-warranty services, including repair, replacement, refurbishment, remanufacturing, exchange, systems upgrade, and spare parts manufacturing throughout a product's life cycle. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical technologies, complex industrials, test and instrumentation, telecommunications, and high-end computing industries. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. sells its products primarily through direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Electronics, Inc. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

