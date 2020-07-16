Critical Comparison: ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) vs. Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF)

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) and Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ALSTOM/ADR and Aggreko’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALSTOM/ADR $9.12 billion 1.30 $519.21 million $0.22 24.14 Aggreko $2.06 billion 0.68 $164.72 million $0.65 8.46

ALSTOM/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Aggreko. Aggreko is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ALSTOM/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ALSTOM/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ALSTOM/ADR has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aggreko has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ALSTOM/ADR and Aggreko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALSTOM/ADR N/A N/A N/A Aggreko N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ALSTOM/ADR and Aggreko, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALSTOM/ADR 0 5 2 0 2.29 Aggreko 3 1 1 0 1.60

Summary

ALSTOM/ADR beats Aggreko on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALSTOM/ADR Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products. It is also involved in the design and installation solutions for track laying; the electrification of and power supply to lines; and supply and installation electromechanical equipment. In addition, the company provides urban and main-line rail systems to manage trains, signaling, infrastructure, and services; and maintenance, modernization, parts and repair, and support services. Further, it offers various components, including bogies, motors, traction systems, switchgears, auxiliary converters, traction transformers, feeding systems, and dampers. Alstom SA has a strategic partnership with Cosmotech to develop a new application to improve the efficiency of a rail system. Alstom SA was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Saint-Ouen, France.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing. The company also provides electric heaters, indirect fired heaters, and heat exchangers; and load banks that are used to test generators and turbines, uninterrupted power systems, electrical distribution panels and systems, data center power systems, combined heat and power systems, and simulation of heat loads. In addition, it offers battery storage solutions; and power to national utility customers. The company operates 195 sales and service centers. It serves the agriculture, construction, contracting, data centers, events, facilities management, food and beverage, government, manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, petrochemical and refining, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, shipping, telecommunications, and utilities sectors. Aggreko Plc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

