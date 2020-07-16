Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.77.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 121.21 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue was down 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 7,158 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $537,136.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $1,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,214 shares of company stock valued at $21,181,054 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

