Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of CCAP opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.58. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $65,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

