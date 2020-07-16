Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $99.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCOI. Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.20, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.23. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $92.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.87.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $150,297.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,280.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $76,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,621.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,070 shares of company stock worth $776,009. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $52,629,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $34,554,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 138.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,221,000 after buying an additional 454,603 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $26,179,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 274.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 408,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,486,000 after buying an additional 299,329 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

