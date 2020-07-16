Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $99.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.50% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCOI. Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.
Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.20, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.23. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $92.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.87.
In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $150,297.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,280.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $76,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,621.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,070 shares of company stock worth $776,009. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $52,629,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $34,554,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 138.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,221,000 after buying an additional 454,603 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $26,179,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 274.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 408,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,486,000 after buying an additional 299,329 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cogent Communications
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.