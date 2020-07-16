Credit Suisse Group Boosts Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 2,530

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,030 ($24.98) to GBX 2,530 ($31.13) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HLMA. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, May 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Halma to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,070 ($25.47) to GBX 1,705 ($20.98) in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,027.22 ($24.95).

HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,254 ($27.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,281.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.45. Halma has a 1-year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,377 ($29.25).

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

