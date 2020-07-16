Craig Hallum Increases Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Price Target to $23.00

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MSON. ValuEngine lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Misonix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Misonix in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

MSON opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.76 million, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Misonix has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $25.20.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Misonix had a negative net margin of 19.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Misonix by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Misonix by 123.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Misonix by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Misonix in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Misonix by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

