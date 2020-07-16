CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Receives $50.00 Average PT from Brokerages

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $39.15 on Friday. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $302.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.19.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. CRA International had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $126.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRA International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

