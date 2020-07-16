Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

COWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Cowen stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $481.53 million, a PE ratio of -169.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. Cowen has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $18.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $210.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. Cowen had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cowen by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cowen by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

