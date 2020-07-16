Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €35.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.00 ($41.57).

ETR 1COV opened at €35.75 ($40.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a 52 week high of €48.18 ($54.13).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

