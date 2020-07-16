COVA (COVA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $423,102.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One COVA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. COVA has a total market capitalization of $857,646.01 and $423,102.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COVA has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.01955178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00089848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00192425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000984 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000209 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 90.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.