Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.25.

NYSE CUZ opened at $29.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson acquired 2,500 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $63,525.00. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,574,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

