Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Trading 5.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $325.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coupa Software traded as high as $297.90 and last traded at $297.79, 2,477,204 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,787,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.01.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COUP. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.97, for a total transaction of $373,514.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,194. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $377,609.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,395 shares of company stock worth $46,543,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after buying an additional 714,802 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 638.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,971,000 after buying an additional 457,677 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 6,249.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 333,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after buying an additional 328,089 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,495,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of -220.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.33.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

