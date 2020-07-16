Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Increased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $328.00 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $329.11. The firm has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.50 and its 200-day moving average is $304.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,380 shares of company stock worth $11,379,079 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

