Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 882 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,380 shares of company stock worth $11,379,079 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $328.00 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $329.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

