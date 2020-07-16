CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $109,785.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $109,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $111,705.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $109,815.00.

On Monday, July 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $109,920.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $323,235.00.

On Monday, June 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $107,790.00.

On Friday, June 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $106,005.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $66,930.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $201,210.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $104,760.00.

On Friday, June 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $241,360.00.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.75. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $96.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.02 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 70,254 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in CorVel by 8.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CorVel by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 184.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

