Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Corteva by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,349 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after purchasing an additional 315,077 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Corteva by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,823,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,358,000 after purchasing an additional 58,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

