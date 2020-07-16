Corp /De/ Celgene Sells 2,241 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $229,209.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,008,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,830,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp /De/ Celgene also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 108,108 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $98.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $110.49.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 182.31%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XLRN shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $74,143,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,173,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,062,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,119,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,072,000 after acquiring an additional 231,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 272,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 222,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

