Cooper Financial Group Takes Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in S&P Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $342.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Shares of SPGI opened at $351.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $357.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.54 and its 200-day moving average is $291.58.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

