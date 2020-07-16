Cooper Financial Group Takes $85,000 Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vereit by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,064,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,584,000 after buying an additional 26,760,936 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vereit by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 116,009,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,288,000 after buying an additional 23,109,227 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Vereit by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 25,913,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,717,000 after buying an additional 12,011,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,009,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vereit by 497.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,268,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,321,000 after buying an additional 7,717,525 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VER opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.07. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

VER has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vereit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vereit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

