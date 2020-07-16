Cooper Financial Group Takes $351,000 Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $95.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.74 and its 200 day moving average is $97.13. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.80.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

