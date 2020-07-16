Cooper Financial Group Takes $226,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Repligen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.71.

RGEN opened at $124.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 14.09. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $72.32 and a 1-year high of $143.93.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.79 million. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,567.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $6,562,620.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,287,203.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,152 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,490 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

