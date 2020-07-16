Cooper Financial Group Makes New Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,186 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,527,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nike by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 584,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Nike by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,834,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Nike by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after purchasing an additional 508,120 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE stock opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.42.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. Nike’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.01.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.